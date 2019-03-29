No Broken Hearts: These Cake Delivery Services In Delhi Will Mend Every Relationship

We’ve tried this Hauz Khas gem on two occasions and been more than satisfied with the results. The good folks customise cakes if you have something fun/naughty/emotional in mind {our bachelorette party came to life with a very sassy-looking dessert} and do screen printing as well. Feel free to co-ordinate with them on WhatsApp over designs and they’ll give you a clearer idea of the price based on where in the city you want it delivered.