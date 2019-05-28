Vijay Nagar Has A Place Which Serves Some Epic Delicacies

Epic Kitchen N Bar is a two-storeyed beauty with a happening ambience. It is perfect for college group parties, casual hangouts and even dates. The 1st floor has a DJ and is great for the parties while the second floor is more quiet and apt for dates/casual hangouts. Prices are pretty decent and the quantity served is really satisfactory. The food is really yum. I had the veg platter - each dish had perfect flavours. Dahi kebabs were awesome. The shakes are really thick and yummy. The best is the dessert. The warm chocolate cake served with Vanilla Icecream just melts in your mouth and makes the whole experience EPIC!