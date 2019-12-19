Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist

A simple casual dining experience in the most happening Mall in Noida. Then, what makes it different from the others? It is how they make your regular dishes so appealing to the eyes and delectable to the palate that sets it aside as Rabdi-Jalebi served in a cocktail glass. Isn't it unique One dish that requires a special mention is the"Raan Pockets". Chunks of Lamb cooked in various spices and served in Pita pockets. The lamb pieces are well cooked and well marinated which makes them non-chewy. It has some good options for vegetarians too. Like the Malai Soya Chaap, Paneer Lababdar, veg Galouti kebab. A complete package at Made In Punjab with family and friends.