One of the most well-stocked Indianwear stores we’ve been to in a long time, Sahil Fashion Bazar is a great place to begin if you’re hoping to make tough, sartorial decisions for an upcoming wedding.
Head To This Karol Bagh Shop For Non-Blingy Lehengas & Custom Saris
- Upwards: ₹ 8000
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
Karol Bagh can be a maze to navigate if you’re a newbie, but we found one shop to rule them all. Right from the brides-to-be to her family and friends, everyone can find the right amount of frill and flare that works for them. Our claim is, you’ll never run out of options—there are floors full of embellished gowns, saris, dress material, lehengas, anarkalis and even a small section of jewellery to go with your attire. While it’s amazing, if you’re someone who likes drama (there’s no dearth of colours, sparkle and embroidery), it’s equally welcoming towards someone who likes to lie low at weddings (think the mint-green loving, bling-hating variety)
P.S. It’s helpful that they’re open to minor customisations and even ready to replicate a design you really like from start to finish (carry references…nudge nudge).
They also have a website. So, feel free to make your purchases in the comfort of your blankets. But, take note, you may have trouble finding the non-blingy stuff there.
