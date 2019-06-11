Wedding Shopping In Shahpur Jat? Here's What You Can Buy For Under INR 10K

Looking for affordable clutches to match your favourite anarkali? Head to AHS Crafts and see their fabulous clutch collection. They have simple, plain ones and ones with some intricate gold sequin work done on black, blue, and silver backgrounds. The collection starts from INR 600 and goes up to INR 2,000.

You can also visit their website just in case you wish to have an idea about their collection before you head to the store.