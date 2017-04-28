These 4 Boutiques In Shahpur Jat Have All Your OOTD Needs Covered

These boutiques we found at Shahpur Jat are great for both Indian and Indo-western wear.

Akshay Wadhwa

The store carries shades of nude, pinks, pastels and black, keeping it simple and sophisticated. You can pick a stunning outfit to wear for a mehndi ceremony or a stylish gown for cocktail and dinner parties. This store doesn’t let you down.

Clothing Stores

5.0

5-A, Ground Floor, Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

Bruhi Pant

Bruhi Pant has an exquisite collection of heavy Indian wear. You’ll fall in love with their bright and vibrant colour palettes. If you have a wedding coming up, you may just find your dream outfit here.

Clothing Stores

3.0

5-K/1, Ground Floor, Jugni House Lane, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

One Pretty Girl

One Pretty Girl’s designer Divya Agarwal keeps her designs vintage and chic. They also have a collection of juttis, jewellery and bags to go with your outfit.

Clothing Stores

Dada Jungi House, 5-M/1, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Shiva Jangra

Shiva Jangra has a small but exclusive collection of Indo-western clothes. They have some elegant eye-catching designs. We’re bookmarking this one for smaller functions.

Clothing Stores

4.7

125, Near UCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

