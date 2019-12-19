Brainchild of couple Surbhi and Dhruv, this store is one of our favourite finds for home furnishings. From furniture, decor and table accessories to light fixtures- there’s everything you could possibly need to turn that house into a home.
Home Decor Paradise at Rain and Peacock
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Be More Peacock, As They Say
The couple are globetrotters; they pick and choose home decor pieces from all over the world, and then put it all together in one space for you. They’ve got only one or two pieces of each, but from cushions to tea sets, to couches and ceramic book-holders, they have a large variety.
A rustic boat shaped ice bucket? They’ve got it {and we love it}. A wide range of lights with cutesy names such as Stockholm and When In Chrome? Right there.
Walk Right In
Set in a space with exposed white brick walls, round arches and warm lighting, each piece—though unique in its own right—fits perfectly right in to the store. Word to the wise- for that signature piece to decorate your living room? Make them your go-to. Ask about customisation; they’re quite willing to switch things around.
Final Word
You can be sure that what you buy from them, only you possess, since they rarely bring in more than one or two pieces of each design. They are priced slightly on the higher side though, but mass production faux pas? Never again.
Where: 5-L, Jungi House, Shahpur Jat
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Price: Upon request
Contact: +91 9899387870, +91 9811587870, or
write to rainandpeacock@gmail.com, surbhi.kapoor@rainandpeacock.com, dhruv.kapoor@rainandpeacock.com
Find out more here.
Follow them on Facebook here.
