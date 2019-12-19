Home Decor Paradise at Rain and Peacock

The couple are globetrotters; they pick and choose home decor pieces from all over the world, and then put it all together in one space for you. They’ve got only one or two pieces of each, but from cushions to tea sets, to couches and ceramic book-holders, they have a large variety.

A rustic boat shaped ice bucket? They’ve got it {and we love it}. A wide range of lights with cutesy names such as Stockholm and When In Chrome? Right there.