Always Wanted To Live In A Haveli? Make It Happen At This Jaipur Hotel

A 4-star property exhibiting the best of Rajput architecture and modern sensibilities, Shahpura House is a fantastic hotel to stay at the next time you're in the pink city of Jaipur.

The hotel is more like a haveli and is the former residence of the Shahpura family, who now run a chain of heritage hotels across India. As soon as you enter the premises, you get a homely feeling and also an expectation of royal hospitality since the decor features intricate wall paintings, a combination of velvet and gold modern furniture, and smooth marble floors. The property isn't huge and that is really what lends a sense of warmth and comfort during the entirety of your stay.

Coming to the rooms, we stayed in a suite that was very spacious, had traditional wooden beds with Jaipuri quilts, warm lighting, a separate sitting space, a stocked minibar, a cable TV, ample charging ports, and an iPod dock to help you groove to your favourite music while you get ready (that's how we roll; guilty!). The bathroom's a delight as well with all the necessary amenities and sensor lights. The rooms, however, are all non-smoking and you need to head out into the balcony if you wish to smoke. A special mention for the hotel staff who are on call 24-hours a day and are super-friendly and mindful of your needs.

All the rooms at Shahpura House come with breakfast which was a decent spread of continental and Indian grub. The hotel has a decent-sized swimming pool where you can soak in the sun, a game room with a billiards table, a library, a rooftop restaurant (we sadly didn't dine at) and a royally decked up bar. You can also buy traditional Jaipur clothes and souvenirs at the Shahpura Collection store inside the hotel.

Shahpura House is a 4-hour 30-minute drive from Delhi, a 30-minute drive from Jaipur International Airport, and an eight-minute drive from Jaipur Railway Station. Prices for the deluxe double room start at INR 5,999/night and can go up to INR 11,499/night for the Shahpura suite.