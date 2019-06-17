This Cute Little Cafe Serves Amazing Shakes And Food At Affordable Price

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Tesu

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Tesu is a pretty place to chill and hang out with friends or bae. We ordered penne white sauce pasta and a Dare Devil Brownie shake. The shake was creamy and very rich in taste. I loved it! But Pasta was pretty decent. The ambience was also good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae

Cafes

Cafe Tesu

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

image-map-default