Cafe Tesu is a pretty place to chill and hang out with friends or bae. We ordered penne white sauce pasta and a Dare Devil Brownie shake. The shake was creamy and very rich in taste. I loved it! But Pasta was pretty decent. The ambience was also good.
This Cute Little Cafe Serves Amazing Shakes And Food At Affordable Price
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae
