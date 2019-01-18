Shang Palace's New Menu Is Perfect For Those 'Treat Yourself' Days!

Fun fact: there can ever be only one Shang Palace in one city and no more. Currently, they've got 39 restaurants all over the world. They just added some new dishes to their menu, so when we heard, we had to give it a go — to test what the one-restaurant-per-city sort of exclusivity was all about. Granted it's not the sort of place we can go to on a regular basis, but if you're in a 'treat yourself' sort of mood, this will make for a delightful experience. We went absolutely nuts over the dimsums — the lobster and water chestnut dumpling was to die for. Some other great picks here are the stir fried chicken with chilli okra, the hot stone pot rice with chilli and potato, the spicy pork wonton and chilli rubbed chicken wings. Special mention: the peking duck. If you don't have anything else, this is the one thing you cannot miss out on.