We Are Loving The Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch For INR 1,500 At This Five-Star Hotel

Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel has a delectable surprise tucked away at their Chinese restaurant, Shang Palace. We went for a three course dim sum meal there and it was quite shangtastic and surprisingly affordable!
You Win Some, You Dim Sum
This summer, Shang Palace has experimented with one of the most traditional culinary experiences – a fabulous dim sum lunch, with main course and dessert. Chef Ye Haijun has meticulously crafted a signature dim sum lunch menu comprising of an assortment of dim sum, signature clay pots and homemade ice cream {to die for}.
Dim sum actually means ‘touching the heart’ in Cantonese, and the feast surely left a forever mark on our hearts and our taste buds. To start with, the menu celebrates some fresh seasonal ingredients and features more than 14 varieties of dim sums {both vegetarian and non-vegetarian} to satiate our palates.
Pocket Friendly Happiness
Our favourite dim sum was definitely the steamed corn and chive dumpling for the herbivores. We also gorged quite a bit on spicy endamame and pickled mustard leaves dumpling. For our meat palate we tried the Chicken Xioa Bao and the Prawn Har Gao. If we had to choose one out of the lot, we would certainly choose the Prawn Crackling Balls. The dumpling breaks open in your mouth and you can finally taste the beautifully cooked prawn inside.
Their signature clay pots were really good too but didn’t quite rule the roost compared to their dim sum. We ordered a Sichuan Style Mapo Tofu in steamed rice and it tasted rather good. You can choose to save space for their main course but the dim sums is really where it’s all at.
The best part about the meal- the three-course meal actually cost us INR 1,500 {plus taxes!}.
Make The Most This Mango Season
We saved the best for last! Their homemade ice cream is a sure shot winner. We would recommend you try their mango with dehydrated mango and lavender pearls {you can taste actual mango pieces as they melt in your mouth}. Their Lychee and Coconut are worth a try for the novelty.
