We Are Loving The Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch For INR 1,500 At This Five-Star Hotel

Our favourite dim sum was definitely the steamed corn and chive dumpling for the herbivores. We also gorged quite a bit on spicy endamame and pickled mustard leaves dumpling. For our meat palate we tried the Chicken Xioa Bao and the Prawn Har Gao. If we had to choose one out of the lot, we would certainly choose the Prawn Crackling Balls. The dumpling breaks open in your mouth and you can finally taste the beautifully cooked prawn inside.

Their signature clay pots were really good too but didn’t quite rule the roost compared to their dim sum. We ordered a Sichuan Style Mapo Tofu in steamed rice and it tasted rather good. You can choose to save space for their main course but the dim sums is really where it’s all at.

The best part about the meal- the three-course meal actually cost us INR 1,500 {plus taxes!}.