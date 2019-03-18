Head Over To Shanti Mohalla For Surplus Fabric At Unbelievable Prices

Shanti Mohalla, with its ironic name, is a loud and busy hub for export fabrics. You'll find anything from silk to denim here at wholesale prices and everything is sold by weight.

This market is stocked with an insane variety of export fabric, which is available for both wholesale and retail buying. Whichever kind of material you're looking for—printed or non-printed—if it exists, is up for grabs here (including cambric, chambray, poplin, viscose, silk, denim, corduroys, jute, chiffon, georgette, rayon, checks, crepe and a lot more).



There are close to 18 streets attached to the main road and each one will surprise you with something new every time you visit. We recommend you take a day off, because covering the entire market in a day is quite a challenge.

Unlike other markets, where cloth is sold by the metre, fabric and thread here are sold by weight at ridiculously low prices. Bargaining is key; prices can drop by close to half. The cut piece market has about 250 shops that trade in cut pieces and fabric scraps, also at throwaway rates.