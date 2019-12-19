Head Straight To Sharma Farms For Any Furniture You Need

The sheds are filled with every type of furniture imaginable. Huge beds and headboards, towering ornate wooden doors, a sea of chairs, sofas, tables, swings, old clocks and trinkets are everywhere. We walk through the first shed on our left as we enter and start a mini-tour.

Before we know it we’ve seen Mughal, British Raj, Keralite, Tibetan and Odia styles of design and we haven’t even gone through three sheds!

Sharma Farms sells antiques, collectable furniture and décor items from anywhere between INR 500 to INR four lakhs {for authentic items}. You can find everything from marble and stone statues and fountains for your garden, funky mirrors for your house, to striking paintings for your bedroom, and lavish grandfather clocks for your hallway; or just pick up one of the many Tibetan-style painted wooden panels to do with what you will.