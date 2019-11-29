This Famous Shop In Kamla Nagar Sells 5 Kachoris For INR 25 Only!

Those who live near North Campus, or are regulars to the area, must be well aware of this tiny and easily miss-able shop on the Kamla Nagar main road, that goes by the name Sharma Ji Kachori Wala. The shop is almost always surrounded by people, standing in queues for their turn, and finishing up on the kachoris to come back for seconds. The kachoris served here are super thin and light, and come with a liberal serving of piping hot aloo in curry that tastes simply heavenly. There isn’t anything about this place that sets it apart from anywhere else, apart from its simplicity (considering that kachori and aloo is a pretty basic combination). It’s just that they do it so well that there’s no replacement for what they make; and the fact that they deliver on taste and quality every single time. The aloo has a distinct taste of asafoetida (heeng), and is only mildly spicy. It almost reminds you of food that you’d get in a langar. That with their kachoris, makes it super delicious. One plate consists of five kachoris and aloo, and is priced at INR 25 only. The taste and the price at which it is available are so fetching that people even eat 2-3 servings. If you’re around campus, looking for a cheap and tasty fix, do drop by. No one walks away from here disappointed.