Shave, Shower, Shampoo: Grooming Products from The Man Company

The Ginger & Lime Face Wash has a fresh & zingy scent and is good for cleansing & toning oily skin. We found the Tea Tree & Mint Body Wash to be a tad heavy on the mint, but it has a gel texture that works up a good lather. We were very intrigued by the Black Pepper & Bergamot Body Wash, but the smell of pepper got a little overpowering; if you can get past the smell {or if you like the pungent scent of pepper}, you could definitely give this a shot.

Coming to hair, our favourite was the Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, which actually managed to convert an ardent member of the Ayurvedic shampoo club! If you like your shampoos to not lather up too much, you could try the Roman Chamomile & Rosewood shampoo.