Shave, Shower, Shampoo: Grooming Products from The Man Company

Shelves over shelves crammed with skincare and haircare products from a zillion different brands—a sight all too common for women. For men? Not so much. Enter The Man Company. With ingredient combinations ranging from a somewhat familiar sounding Lemon Oil to a more exotic Roman Chamomile & Brazilian Rosewood, they have quite a decent selection of grooming products.
Is it any good?
The Ginger & Lime Face Wash has a fresh & zingy scent and is good for cleansing & toning oily skin. We found the Tea Tree & Mint Body Wash to be a tad heavy on the mint, but it has a gel texture that works up a good lather. We were very intrigued by the Black Pepper & Bergamot Body Wash, but the smell of pepper got a little overpowering; if you can get past the smell {or if you like the pungent scent of pepper}, you could definitely give this a shot.
Coming to hair, our favourite was the Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, which actually managed to convert an ardent member of the Ayurvedic shampoo club! If you like your shampoos to not lather up too much, you could try the Roman Chamomile & Rosewood shampoo.
Got wood?
The first thing that impressed us was the packaging: Cinnamon-brown with a clean design, these tubes come nestled in a sturdy wooden box—keepin’ it classy. If you’re wary of taking on a completely new brand, you can customise a box for trial with any four products.
PS: They have a blog called The Man Mag which generates content around grooming, travel, technology, food & wine, sex & relationships, health and fitness.
Where: Shop online
Contact: +91 8527765242, or e-mail at care@themancompany.com
Price: Starting at INR 299
