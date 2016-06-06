Summer Cocktails & Sufi Music At 1OAK Cafe & Bar

The most interesting thing here is the summer cocktail menu. We tried a few from the list, such as their Watermelon Margherita, Chatpati LIIT, Pomegranate Moscow Mule and the Aampanna Chuski, and absolutely loved all of them! The flavours were refreshing and the alcohol was balanced {which is just perfect for a day scene}.

The food menu, too, has quite a few impressive offerings, but the food can be a little on the spicy side, so maybe you can instruct them if you like it otherwise. We ordered their Risotto Puttinesca {parmesan cheese, cherry tomato, black olives and capers in puttinesca sauce} and Nachos Supreme to start with. The Risotto was extremely well cooked, flavourful and served neatly, and the Nachos Supreme was extremely cheesy and spicy {the cold salsa added to the taste!}.

Poulet Champignon and Grilled Basa Philadelphia are also two dishes that should definitely be tried out for their generous portions and great taste. For those who count calories, their salads are really good too.

The restaurant prides itself on its selection of cocktail signature shishas, and does deliver in that area too.