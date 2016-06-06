It isn’t really ‘one of a kind’, as the name itself is similar to a popular New York club, but it does make for a damn good experience! The food and drinks are really nice, and the music takes your already-perfect date to another level.
Summer Cocktails & Sufi Music At 1OAK Cafe & Bar
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Shortcut
Chow Down
Risotto Puttinesca, Poulet Champignon
Sip On
Watermelon Margherita, Chatpati LIIT
Winning For
They have a stellar line-up of summer cocktails and well made shishas, and the food is pretty good too, though what really wins big is the Al Fresco dining area {the pretty lights and park did it for us}.
Dine With A View
As we said, the Al Fresco dining area is what attracts the most people to this joint. The area overlooks a park and has really good lighting setup in the evenings. The indoor area has been done up well, too, and the use of wood really gives it a warm feel!
The live music scene here is pretty popular, and makes your outing even better.
Interesting Cocktails And World Food
The most interesting thing here is the summer cocktail menu. We tried a few from the list, such as their Watermelon Margherita, Chatpati LIIT, Pomegranate Moscow Mule and the Aampanna Chuski, and absolutely loved all of them! The flavours were refreshing and the alcohol was balanced {which is just perfect for a day scene}.
The food menu, too, has quite a few impressive offerings, but the food can be a little on the spicy side, so maybe you can instruct them if you like it otherwise. We ordered their Risotto Puttinesca {parmesan cheese, cherry tomato, black olives and capers in puttinesca sauce} and Nachos Supreme to start with. The Risotto was extremely well cooked, flavourful and served neatly, and the Nachos Supreme was extremely cheesy and spicy {the cold salsa added to the taste!}.
Poulet Champignon and Grilled Basa Philadelphia are also two dishes that should definitely be tried out for their generous portions and great taste. For those who count calories, their salads are really good too.
The restaurant prides itself on its selection of cocktail signature shishas, and does deliver in that area too.
So, We’re Thinking…
1OAK is pretty good in every area and worth a try. The best time to visit is in the evenings, but you should book in advance if you’re looking to get a seat, as you might need to wait to get a seat on certain days. Those who enjoy live music {specially acoustic and sufi} will definitely like this place!
