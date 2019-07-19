Yelloe's Awesome Bags Under ₹1291 Have Our Hearts

Don't let the name fool you - this brand is crushing it with their mad AWESOME range of bags - in all (quite literally) shapes & designs! They do a range of colour palettes - shades of blue & brown, exciting greens, and they even experiment with studs (in a non-tacky way, we promise).



This will become your one-stop solution to all bag-related emergencies. Impromptu weekend getaway? Sudden Saturday night scene? Brunch with the girls? Their awesome everyday totes, super chic slings and stunning cross-bodies will save the day! Check out Yelloe's collection on LBB to score some amazing deals of your most <3ed picks.

