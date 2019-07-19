Despite its monochromatic name, this brand's known for doing a variety of colour palettes, offbeat colours and vibrant designs - all priced between ₹890 - ₹1290! From spacious everyday totes to functional laptop bags and slings, this brand will definitely get your accessory game in order.
Yelloe's Awesome Bags Under ₹1291 Have Our Hearts
Accessories
What Makes It Awesome
Don't let the name fool you - this brand is crushing it with their mad AWESOME range of bags - in all (quite literally) shapes & designs! They do a range of colour palettes - shades of blue & brown, exciting greens, and they even experiment with studs (in a non-tacky way, we promise).
This will become your one-stop solution to all bag-related emergencies. Impromptu weekend getaway? Sudden Saturday night scene? Brunch with the girls? Their awesome everyday totes, super chic slings and stunning cross-bodies will save the day! Check out Yelloe's collection on LBB to score some amazing deals of your most <3ed picks.
