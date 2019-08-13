Shop Baroque Pearl Earrings From Shop Lune

I love my 1st purchase from Shop Lune. I discovered them on LBB, and have been stalking their website for the past couple of months. They've got a bunch of really elegant, minimal jewellery- ranging from earrings to rings and necklaces. Crescent moon necklaces and rings, baroque pearl earrings, and layered necklaces- they've got plenty of options to choose from. The earrings that I've bought are their medium size glossy rose gold earrings. They're pretty light, very easy to put on- and reached me within 3 working days. Everything is handmade, and their designs are unique and lovely. Including delivery, the cost is INR 1650.