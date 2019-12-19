Shop Beautiful Ceramic Plates In Earthy Tones At Saiphware

I've been looking for affordable ceramic plates in light pastels - finally found them at Saiphware. Though they're operating through pop-ups, IG, and over Whatsapp, they're super responsive. I got their catalogue over Whatsapp and selected these teal-grey plates. The quality is excellent, and they're actually pretty light for ceramic plates. I love the colour and the finish. (I've added a bunch of pictures above.) Also, a set of 6 plates is approx INR 2,400 - super duper affordable. I also really like their collection of Mother of Pearl tea and coffee cups. They don't always have ready stock available for all items, so you may have to wait up to get your order. But it's worth the wait.