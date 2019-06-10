While some of you may think the boho vibe should be reserved for Coachella & occasional photoshoots for the gram, I’m totally digging all things boho this summer. I discovered some awesome indie brands on LBB and put together this outfit that’ll satisfy the inner flower child in all of you while keeping things feeling modern and polished.
This Boho Chic Outfit Is Ridiculously Easy to Pull Off!
Arrow Ikat Dress
Featuring an arrow Ikat weave, I’m loving this deep indigo A-line dress. Absolutely adore the big, deep side pockets (ideal for stuffing with snacks and your phone) and the tie-up detail on the sleeves!
Block Printed Box-Shaped Crossbody
I cannot get over this super unconventional box-shaped crossbody bag by Pitara. It features a mix of genuine leather in maroon and block printed fabric in teal and it’s really spacious as well.
Strappy Slides
I teamed my #OOTD with these ridiculously comfy and versatile flats. Featuring two swirl-style straps, this lightweight tan number is easy to carry off and honestly blends in with any look.
