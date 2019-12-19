Ladies, Make A Style Statement With Sarees, Kurtas & Dresses From This Store

If you’re looking for some unique prints, styles, and materials, Folklores India is one of the best places that you can check out. They have everything - Bhagalpuri silk, Monga silk, shibori, chiffon with daboo prints, and lots more. The saree collection here is exquisite. You can find sarees for almost all occasions here. Many of their pieces come straight from the artisan’s hand and boast of stories of authentic Indian textile practices and techniques. And not just sarees, you can find a beautiful collection of dupattas in various styles from different parts of India. If you’re looking for something casual, then their range of kurtas, ethnic dresses, Indo western dresses, pants, and skirts is worth checking out. For all the ladies looking for something ethnic to make a style statement, Folklores is a great option.