We Love This New Brand's Vibrant Bags From ₹349

Vivinkaa does a range of bright and vibrant bags featuring bicycle prints, colourful tassels, fringes & more. Their bags are super spacious so you can carry your whole life with you all day. They do a huge range of bags from crossbodies and totes to satchels and backpacks.



We're digging their indie prints, beautiful ikats, kalamkari styles and abstract patterns starting at INR 333 only. In case you want to keep it simple, they also do some everyday totes in solid colours like a classic tan or black.