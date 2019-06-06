Indian Dobby

Their whole collection is a mix of traditional & international quirkiness (just like their name). You can find stunning styles in an array of handcrafted fabrics like khadi, cotton, mangalgiri, shibori, florals, pastels and many more. Plus their fabrics are super breathable - ideal for the hot summer months. Our personal favourites? Their Ikat A-Line Dress and Printed Knife Pleated Dress.

Bookmark their awesome everyday styles under ₹2700 and add to cart asap on LBB!