This Shop In Kirti Nagar Has Some Classy, Ready-Made Teak Furniture

These guys have been around in the market since almost 50 years now and they run their business like a boss. They’re quite famous and settled there and have their workshop right where their shop is so you can see the amazing things they manufacture.

You can place orders for whatever you have in mind that suits your home. Be it a raw-finish dining table with a set of chairs or a beautiful study table, they’ll make it according to what you want and need. Their furniture is quite basic, but definitely beautifully-finished.

