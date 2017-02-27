Mango People has curated a ridiculously quirky collection of products; check out their range of home decor items, onesies, phone cases or travel accessories that are anything but aam. Here’s everything we love.
Shop At Mango People For Panda Bean Bags And Ice Cream Lamps
Online Shopping Sites
- upwards: ₹ 400
- Available Online
Shortcut
Power Banks
Hipster Marquee Lights
The collection of marquee lights at Mango People will light up your work space and Instagram feed. Case in point – this Cactus Marquee Light that you didn’t know you needed. Also available in Pineapple.
Tissue Dispensers
Graduate to actual tissues and stop using take-out napkins. We think your tissues would look hella swanky in these adorable cupcake tissue dispensers. They also have a Polaroid tissue dispenser, and really, we didn’t know we needed this in our lives until right now.
Content Lens Cases
Onesies
Even though winter is on it’s way out, there’s no reason not to buy Mango People’s onesies and feel like a human bundle of warmth. Embrace your spirit animal {piggy, mouse, dino or even unicorn} and head to bed in these ridiculously cute onesies.
Also On Mango People
Online Shopping Sites
- upwards: ₹ 400
- Available Online
Comments (0)