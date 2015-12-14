Shop Online With Boutique and Private Label Kinche

Kinche is an online private label that offers exclusive home linen, women’s wear, home décor and vintage items. They offer easy online delivery and a multitude of clothing options.
Handpicked collections
Started by Payal Jaggi, the store’s selections consist of almost entirely hand-made items. The clothes are sourced from around the world and the curated collection includes a comforting variety for women’s wear.
Options galore
Kinche’s collection for women {we’re digging their pajamas} includes an assortment of jackets, dresses, skirts, nightwear, pashminas and much, much more. You can even brighten up the bedroom with one of their cosy looking blankets, quilts and duvet covers. They sell some gorgeous artwork, antique items and vintage lithographs too, which would be perfect for doing up a dull room.
You can buy all their gear from the website, and they even ship internationally.
Where: 4307, DLF City Phase IV, Opposite EyeQ Hospital, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk/HUDA City Centre
Price: Starting from INR 2,800 for antiques, INR 1,800 onwards for clothing
Contact: 0124 6614374, or email them at info@kinche.com??
