Shop Online With Boutique and Private Label Kinche

Kinche’s collection for women {we’re digging their pajamas} includes an assortment of jackets, dresses, skirts, nightwear, pashminas and much, much more. You can even brighten up the bedroom with one of their cosy looking blankets, quilts and duvet covers. They sell some gorgeous artwork, antique items and vintage lithographs too, which would be perfect for doing up a dull room.

You can buy all their gear from the website, and they even ship internationally.

Where: 4307, DLF City Phase IV, Opposite EyeQ Hospital, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk/HUDA City Centre

Price: Starting from INR 2,800 for antiques, INR 1,800 onwards for clothing

Contact: 0124 6614374, or email them at info@kinche.com??

