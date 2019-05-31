Sparkly Mules & ‘Boss Lady’ Shoes: Find Em All At Misfit Panda

Part classic, part statement-making, Mistfit Panda’s collection of vegan leather shoes is a LBB user favourite. All you Boss Lady’s out there- check out their embroidered mules, slides and cross strap flats. If you want to keep it on the DL, we’d recommend their front cut tan mules and solid broad belt slides. Wear these with your everyday jeans and tee or summer dresses. They’ve also got a couple of classic block heels that are pretty comfortable- we’ve tried and tested these at work.

