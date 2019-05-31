This trendy brand’s shoes are super sassy and comfortable too. Made entirely from faux leather, shop cross-strap flats, mules and loafers from this awesome up and coming brand.
Sparkly Mules & ‘Boss Lady’ Shoes: Find Em All At Misfit Panda


Part classic, part statement-making, Mistfit Panda’s collection of vegan leather shoes is a LBB user favourite. All you Boss Lady’s out there- check out their embroidered mules, slides and cross strap flats. If you want to keep it on the DL, we’d recommend their front cut tan mules and solid broad belt slides. Wear these with your everyday jeans and tee or summer dresses. They’ve also got a couple of classic block heels that are pretty comfortable- we’ve tried and tested these at work.

What’s most awesome about Mistfit Panda is that their shoes have a built-in thicker insole padding which makes them a breeze to wear.
