Shop Stunning Glass And Decor, Bags And More At This Hkv Gem

Located in that tiny middle gully of HKV, which also has a bunch of other really cool shops, Ode to earth is a mini decor paradise. Though their collection isn't as extensive as the Good Earth type stores, they've got a lovely curation of home and decor products at awesome prices. That set of 6 teal chai glasses is for INR 450, and I bought a giant vase cum cookie jar for INR 2200. They've got a bunch of really cool cups and plates with really stunning earthy colours. They've got a smallish collection of bags and sarees which I didn't give much attention to. But all in all, really cool stuff at awesome prices.