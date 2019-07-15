Here's A Complete Guide To Shopping In Connaught Place
United Colors Of Benetton
Van Heusen
Recommended For: Formal wear for both mean and women
Hidesign
Recommended For: Leather Bags
- Upwards: ₹ 1600
Louis Philippe
Recommended For: Formal wear for men
Raymond
Recommended For: Mens' suits and suit pieces
Jockey
Recommended For: Athleisure and innerwear
U.S Polo Assn.
Recommended For: Unisex polo t-shirts
Skechers
Recommended For: Comfortable casual -wear shoes
Zodiac
Recommended For: Formal wear for men
Bata
Recommended For: Comfortable casual and formal shoes
Wildcraft
Recommended For: Trekking bags, athleisure
H&M
Recommended For: Dresses and cropped t-shirts for women, shirts and jumpers for men, and kidswear
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Levi's
Recommended For: Jeans and basic t-shirts
Nike
Recommended For: Running shoes, athleisure and dri-fit clothing for working out
Woodland
Recommended For: Trekking boots and comfortable shoes
Indian Terrain
Recommended For: Men's shirts
Aurelia
Recommended For: Affordable ethnic wear
Lotto
Recommended For: Sportswear and shoes
W
Recommended For: Ethnic and fusion wear
AND
Recommended For: Flowy dresses and comfortable pants
Marks & Spencers
Recommended For: Casual wear for men and women, lingerie
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Lenskart.com
Recommended For: No-nonsense reading glasses
Speedo
Recommended For: Their variety of swimwear
Hush Puppies
Recommended For: Comfortable footwear
Miniso
Recommended For: Affordable stationery and home accessories
Crocs
Recommended For: Monsoon-friendly footwear
Lee | VANS | Wrangler
Recommended For:
Lee: Casual t-shirts for men
VANS: Sneakers, bags
Wrangler: Basic blue and ripped jeans
Pepe Jeans
Recommended For: Casual wear and shirts
Jump USA
Recommended For: Basic t-shirts for men and women
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Wills Lifestyle
Recommended For: Casual wear for men and women
Da Milano
Recommended For: Leather handbags for women, wallets and shoes for men
Clarks
Recommended For: Comfortable and formal shoes
Tommy Hilfiger
Recommended For: Casual t-shirts, bags
Cantabil
Recommended For: Kids shirts and t-shirts
Allen Solly
Recommended For: Formal wear for men and women
BIBA
Recommended For: Ethnic wear
Jack & Jones
Recommended For: Men's apparel
