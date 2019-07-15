Here's A Complete Guide To Shopping In Connaught Place

Heading to CP and wondering where you can shop? We made an entire list of all the popular brands that have stores in Connaught Place, so that you're not clueless the next time you're there.

United Colors Of Benetton

Recommended For: Kids' clothing, basic t-shirts
Clothing Stores

4.1

Hamilton House, A-1, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Van Heusen

Recommended For: Formal wear for both mean and women

Van Heusen

4.1

C-15, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Hidesign

Recommended For: Leather Bags

Hidesign

3.9

G-49, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Louis Philippe

Recommended For: Formal wear for men

Louis Philippe

3.8

F-7, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Raymond

Recommended For: Mens' suits and suit pieces

Raymond

3.7

E-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Jockey

Recommended For: Athleisure and innerwear

Jockey

4.0

Block D-5, Connaught Place, New Delhi

U.S Polo Assn.

Recommended For: Unisex polo t-shirts

U.S Polo Assn.

3.9

Shop B-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Skechers

Recommended For: Comfortable casual -wear shoes

Skechers

4.0

Shop 13, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Zodiac

Recommended For: Formal wear for men

Zodiac

5.0

B-14, Ground Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Bata

Recommended For: Comfortable casual and formal shoes

Bata

3.7

Regal Building, 16, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Wildcraft

Recommended For: Trekking bags, athleisure

Wildcraft

4.2

B-16, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

H&M

Recommended For: Dresses and cropped t-shirts for women, shirts and jumpers for men, and kidswear

H&M

4.3

B-37, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Levi's

Recommended For: Jeans and basic t-shirts

Levi's

4.0

B-19, Near Mc Donald, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Nike

Recommended For: Running shoes, athleisure and dri-fit clothing for working out

Nike

3.9

B-26, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Woodland

Recommended For: Trekking boots and comfortable shoes

Woodland

3.9

16-B, Ground Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Indian Terrain

Recommended For: Men's shirts

Indian Terrain

4.3

Shop B-29, Ground Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Aurelia

Recommended For: Affordable ethnic wear

Aurelia

4.0

29, Inner Circle, Near Syndicate Bank, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Lotto

Recommended For: Sportswear and shoes

Lotto

3.5

29-B, Connaught Place, New Delhi

W

Recommended For: Ethnic and fusion wear

W

4.1

E-10/3, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

AND

Recommended For: Flowy dresses and comfortable pants

AND

4.2

B-45/47, PVR Cinema Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Marks & Spencers

Recommended For: Casual wear for men and women, lingerie

Marks & Spencers

4.2

PVR Plaza Building, Ground Floor, H Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Lenskart.com

Recommended For: No-nonsense reading glasses

Lenskart.com

4.3

K-26, Ground Floor, Opp. PVR Plaza Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Speedo

Recommended For:  Their variety of swimwear

Speedo

5.0

C-1, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Hush Puppies

Recommended For: Comfortable footwear

Hush Puppies

4.1

Shop C-7, Near PVR Plaza, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Miniso

Recommended For: Affordable stationery and home accessories

Miniso

4.2

C-11, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Crocs

    Recommended For: Monsoon-friendly footwear

    Shoe Stores

    3.8

    Block C, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Lee | VANS | Wrangler

    Recommended For:

    Lee: Casual t-shirts for men

    VANS: Sneakers, bags

    Wrangler: Basic blue and ripped jeans

    Clothing Stores

    4.0

    C-13, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Pepe Jeans

    Recommended For: Casual wear and shirts

    Pepe Jeans

    3.9

    10, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Jump USA

    Recommended For: Basic t-shirts for men and women

    Jump USA

    3.9

    E-1, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Wills Lifestyle

    Recommended For: Casual wear for men and women

    Wills Lifestyle

    4.1

    Shop E-2, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Da Milano

    Recommended For: Leather handbags for women, wallets and shoes for men

    Da Milano

    4.1

    E-12, Inner Circle, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Clarks

    Recommended For: Comfortable and formal shoes

    Clarks

    4.0

    E-16, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Tommy Hilfiger

    Recommended For: Casual t-shirts, bags

    Tommy Hilfiger

    4.2

    F-6, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Cantabil

    Recommended For: Kids shirts and t-shirts

    Cantabil

    3.9

    F-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Allen Solly

    Recommended For: Formal wear for men and women

    Allen Solly

    4.2

    F-13, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    BIBA

    Recommended For: Ethnic wear

    BIBA

    3.4

    F-16/1, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    Jack & Jones

    Recommended For: Men's apparel

    Jack & Jones

    4.0

    F-20, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

