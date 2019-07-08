Planning A Trip To Udaipur? Don't Forget To Shop At These Markets

Most cities in Rajasthan have a central clock tower with a market surrounding it from all sides, and Udaipur is no less. Antique jewellery in silver, kundan, gold etc is found here in tiny stall-like shops. Idols of various Gods and Goddesses are the most sold item from here. You might find just about everything here only if you are willing to spend hours looking.

Tip: Don’t forget to hog on some local sweets while shopping here; takes the whole experience up a notch.