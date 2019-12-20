Do You Want To Sport Short Hair? Get In Touch With Annie Now!

If you sport a short hair then you know how hard it is to find someone who can help you keep those tresses looking super chic. There is a fine line between edgy and the boy-cut of yore. Annie is awesome and I am so glad I found her. She will encourage you to try something out of the box - trusting your hair dresser is important and I will say that in this case, you absolutely should trust her to do what's right for you. I have been visiting her for over a year now and she always manages to give me a dramatically different look each time while still working within my requirements.
Sometimes the wait can be long because the customers before you might not have shown up on time. So there can be a delay. Also, Annie is a senior artist, so it's gonna cost you more than INR 2500 for a haircut. And even more for colour or highlights. But think of hair as an investment and it won't pinch!
Annie works at Toni & Guy in Gurgaon for only a few days in a week and she is in high-demand so make your appointments in advance.
Celebrate that new hairdo with a lovely cup of coffee at Di Ghent or Cafe Shunya. The chocolate gajak at Cafe Shunya is simply amazing.
