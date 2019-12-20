Do You Want To Sport Short Hair? Get In Touch With Annie Now!

If you sport a short hair then you know how hard it is to find someone who can help you keep those tresses looking super chic. There is a fine line between edgy and the boy-cut of yore. Annie is awesome and I am so glad I found her. She will encourage you to try something out of the box - trusting your hair dresser is important and I will say that in this case, you absolutely should trust her to do what's right for you. I have been visiting her for over a year now and she always manages to give me a dramatically different look each time while still working within my requirements.