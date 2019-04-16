This Pocket-Friendly Outlet In Kalkaji Serves Some Amazing Chinese Cuisines!

Sweet Shops

Chandra Sweets

Kalkaji, New Delhi
Alaknanda Shopping Complex, A-8, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chandra Sweets is near my college and when hungry it is my only go-to place I trust completely! The place servers unexpectedly delectable Chinese food such as chilli paneer, garlic fried rice, Hakka noodles and the list goes on. It is also very pocket-friendly and I love the taste of the food here.

What Could Be Better?

The sitting area could get better.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

