Chandra Sweets is near my college and when hungry it is my only go-to place I trust completely! The place servers unexpectedly delectable Chinese food such as chilli paneer, garlic fried rice, Hakka noodles and the list goes on. It is also very pocket-friendly and I love the taste of the food here.
This Pocket-Friendly Outlet In Kalkaji Serves Some Amazing Chinese Cuisines!
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: GOVIND PURI
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The sitting area could get better.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
