Shoutout To All Bartending Enthusiasts, Mixologik Is The Place For You!

Turn your dream of becoming a professional bartender into reality by attending this Mixologik workshop! Not only do you learn how to make your own mocktails and cocktails but also gain knowledge about varieties of bartending tools and types of liquors used. The mixologist Nischal Gurung, teaches in a bartending school in Malviya Nagar which provides a full-fledged bartending course as per your need and requirement. Other than running a professional school he also holds workshops for a group of bar enthusiasts. During the workshop, he swipes you into the world of bartending and in a really interesting manner tells you about varieties of glassware, mixers, garnishes, and alcoholic beverage- from wine to beer to bitters, spirits and liquors, which are used while preparing the drinks. He also elaborates on how the Spirit, Sugar, and Bitters are the key ingredients that make up the cocktail. In the 2 hours workshop, he very passionately teaches you how to shake, muddle, stir and guzzle some refreshing drinks to quench your thirst and impress your guests. One gets an opportunity to witness and participate in the cocktail preparation. This cocktail expert is not only humble at heart but also shares his secrets and super fun facts about alcohol. The best part being, you will get to try them all! The workshop includes preparing four cocktails of different variety and ingredients, a mixological cocktail, and mocktail recipe manual (detailed recipes for the tastiest cocktails) and loads of fun. So, if you tired of stepping out in this heat! Guess what you found yourself the perfect place to give your hobby a shot and learn the art of booze and home bartending. It’s a must-attend for Bartending Enthusiast.