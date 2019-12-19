Stock Up On Blocks At Shri Roop Niketan, Paharganj

You’ll have to sift through the scores of blocks on their shelves, but it can get quite interesting. There are conventional motifs like trees and birds, peculiar ones like pineapples and giraffes, and everything in between {we vote for the whimsical cat one with pointy ears}. Sizes also vary greatly, with the tiniest ones being less than an inch wide. The prices, however, depend not on size, but on the intricacy of the design. We suggest you collect a few on your next visit to Paharganj and keep them handy for quick greeting cards, or that plain white kurta you’ve been meaning to spruce up for so long.