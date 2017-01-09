Located just next to Odeon cinema in CP, this little paan shop is famous for very different and eclectic variety of paans. It’s a basic paan shop, manned by about two-three people.
Shukla Odeon Paan Palace Satiates All Your Paan Cravings
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Everybody who loves to stuff themselves with paan after a hearty meal.
What’s On The Menu?
You will find a lot of different varieties of paan here. You may want to try the Banarasi Joda, and Ghoondi Paan {a mini version of meetha paan without any supari, which is stored in a freezer and served very cold}.
How Was Your Experience?
This paan shop has been serving a variety of paan to its patrons for the last few decades. With a regular clientele across Delhi, it has reached a sort of an iconic status and cult following. I generally go for the Saada Paan and it hits the right spot every time.
You’d be surprised by the sheer variety of paan they have on offer; from Ghoondi Paan and Chuski Paan to chocolate paan and flaming paan {where a paan, literally on fire, is expertly deposited into your mouth by Shuklaji’s support staff}.
It’s a spectacle for sure, and one has to see it to believe it! Service with a smile is the cornerstone for Shuklaji and his sons who man a couple of other outlets in Delhi.
#LBBTip
Parking can be a bit of a hassle like most of the areas in CP, so plan accordingly.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Comments (0)