Shukla Odeon Paan Palace Satiates All Your Paan Cravings

This paan shop has been serving a variety of paan to its patrons for the last few decades. With a regular clientele across Delhi, it has reached a sort of an iconic status and cult following. I generally go for the Saada Paan and it hits the right spot every time.

You’d be surprised by the sheer variety of paan they have on offer; from Ghoondi Paan and Chuski Paan to chocolate paan and flaming paan {where a paan, literally on fire, is expertly deposited into your mouth by Shuklaji’s support staff}.

It’s a spectacle for sure, and one has to see it to believe it! Service with a smile is the cornerstone for Shuklaji and his sons who man a couple of other outlets in Delhi.