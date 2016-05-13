These Desserts & Dessert Destinations Will Surprise You

img-gallery-featured

There’s always room for dessert. And for me that room is large. Like a living room! I eat dessert every day, so you have to trust me. My hope is to introduce you to at least a few desserts you may not have tried before. Here goes.

Coffee Ice Cream At Piccolicko

These guys were an online ice cream service, till very recently, when they opened at the Select CITYWALK food court, My Square. They do a number of flavours, but the coffee is amongst the best I’ve ever had.

Where: Select CITYWALK;C-021 A, Second Floor, Supermart 1, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon; Plot 74, Sector 18, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar; IFFCO Chowk; Sikandarpur

Contact: 0124 4039333 {Supermart}, 0124 4034333 {Udyog Vihar}

Price: INR 200 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 9pm

Find out more here.

Dessert Parlours

PiccoLicko

Supermart 1, C-021/A, 2nd Floor, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Chocolate Fudge At Wenger's

An oldie, but a serious goodie! Bite into this, and you’ll find that it’s a simple and rich recipe, and one that has stood the test of time. It typically runs out by the late afternoon, so get there early.

Where: A16, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

Contact: 011 23324594

Price: INR 400 for two

Find out more here.

Bakeries

Wenger's Deli

Shop A-16, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Tender Coconut Payasam At Sanadige

The most important tip about this dessert at Sanadige – get your own, because in this case sharing is not caring {about yourself}. Coconut cream, tender coconut bits, it’s really the marrow of desserts, so savour every bite.

Where: 22/48, Malcha Marg Market, Chanakyapuri

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh

Contact: 011 40507777

Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12.30pm – 3.30pm; 7pm – 11.30pm

Follow them on Facebook here.

Fine Dining

Sana-Di-Ge

22/48, Commercial Centre, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

All Things Childhood From All Things

My taste in chocolate is like an eight-year-old child’s. Therefore this combination of Belgian Milk Chocolate, Banana & Toffee is my favourite bar these days. Apart from pop-ups, you need to order these beauties from All Things, online.

Where: Order online here

Price: Starting at INR 330 for a chocolate bar

Food Stores

All Things Chocolate