There’s always room for dessert. And for me that room is large. Like a living room! I eat dessert every day, so you have to trust me. My hope is to introduce you to at least a few desserts you may not have tried before. Here goes.
These Desserts & Dessert Destinations Will Surprise You
Coffee Ice Cream At Piccolicko
These guys were an online ice cream service, till very recently, when they opened at the Select CITYWALK food court, My Square. They do a number of flavours, but the coffee is amongst the best I’ve ever had.
Where: Select CITYWALK;C-021 A, Second Floor, Supermart 1, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon; Plot 74, Sector 18, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar; IFFCO Chowk; Sikandarpur
Contact: 0124 4039333 {Supermart}, 0124 4034333 {Udyog Vihar}
Price: INR 200 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 9pm
Find out more here.
Chocolate Fudge At Wenger's
An oldie, but a serious goodie! Bite into this, and you’ll find that it’s a simple and rich recipe, and one that has stood the test of time. It typically runs out by the late afternoon, so get there early.
Where: A16, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Contact: 011 23324594
Price: INR 400 for two
Find out more here.
Tender Coconut Payasam At Sanadige
The most important tip about this dessert at Sanadige – get your own, because in this case sharing is not caring {about yourself}. Coconut cream, tender coconut bits, it’s really the marrow of desserts, so savour every bite.
Where: 22/48, Malcha Marg Market, Chanakyapuri
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh
Contact: 011 40507777
Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12.30pm – 3.30pm; 7pm – 11.30pm
Follow them on Facebook here.
All Things Childhood From All Things
My taste in chocolate is like an eight-year-old child’s. Therefore this combination of Belgian Milk Chocolate, Banana & Toffee is my favourite bar these days. Apart from pop-ups, you need to order these beauties from All Things, online.
Where: Order online here
Price: Starting at INR 330 for a chocolate bar
