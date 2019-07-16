A Must-Visit Place In GK-2 If You Like Experimenting With Your Food

I fell in love with the ambience of Sidecar as soon as stepped in. Located in GK 2, M block market this place is a must-visit if you like experimenting with your food and if you enjoy reading books. Aunt Emily and Blueberry Bramble are their best cocktail options served. They also have happy hours, which gives this place a plus one. Not way too many options for vegetarians but their variety of fries platter, Avocado toast and Breaded Broccoli from their bar plates it's just out of the world. I am not a fan of Avocado but their Avocado toast is a must-try. From bowls options, we tried Veg Noodle Hot Pot and Thai Basil Chicken Bowl. The service was superb and the quantity of food was also decent. They have a small cafe kind of feel upstairs. Overall this place is a double thumbs up!!