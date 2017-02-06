Taste Sikkim at Nimtho, The Himalayan Restaurant

Nimtho’s extensive menu features several known and unknown gems. The Thenthuk used some of the softest noodles we’ve ever had {our Assamese friend confirmed this}, and the steamed buckwheat momo {gluten-free} were a great twist to a common staple. By the time we finished the bowl of Sishnu ko raas {wild nettle soup}, we wanted to pack our bags to Sikkim and never return. Round two of starters included the Tareko Pork {wok-fried crunchy pork pieces} and the mysterious Wacheepa, a smokey flavoured rice dish prepared with chicken, burnt feather powder {yes, that’s right!} and other spices. We completed the experience with the Sikkimese Mutton Thali {you also have a choice of veg, chicken and pork}, a royal feast featuring rice, churpi dal, fried spinach, gundruk, and a range of home-made pickles.