Shop For Rustic Silver Baalis, Funky Ceramic Hoops & Anklets At Abhooshan

Abhooshan - The Online Jewellery Store, has cool little silver trinkets that are ideal for the free soul. They've got interesting (almost bordering hippie-sh) small, chunky ceramic hoops that are very retro-esque, colorful and lively. Our personal favourites are the range of rustic silver baalis that they've got. The designs hit home, because - a) they've aptly been called baalis and not hoops, and b) the designs are so familiar and comforting, in the sense that many of us may have seen our mothers wear such baalis when we were little.

Apart from this, they've got silver cross pendants, semi precious & precious stone pendants, and chunky silver neck pieces. They've also got nose rings, studs and anklets that are minimal as well as artsy, with motifs like elephants and leaves. All their pieces are priced between INR 200-1000, which makes them fairly reasonable to buy.

