Summer is here in full force, and while putting together your #OOTD can feel exhausting, we have our hack ready – accessorising. Look and feel stunning with an indie touch with silver jewellery, so whether you’re heading out for a business meeting or catching up with your girls over coffee, add an understated sparkle to your outfit. We’ve picked some of our favourites that go best with summer kurtas, dresses and well, basically anything. The best part? All these pieces are INR 2,500, and you can check them out here.
Step It Up With These Stylish Silver Earrings Under INR 2,500
Choose Green
This beautiful set from Amrapali is both delicate and alluring. It’s perfect if you’re looking to add a quick dash of colour to your look. Added bonus: the gold plating brings a hint of elegance to any outfit. We think this one’s versatile and ideal for any occasion.
#LBBTip: Get a pair for both yourself and your BFF {she’ll be stealing yours otherwise for sure!}
Buy it here.
Silver Linings
A classic addition to all ethnic printed kurtas or plain shirt-dresses – these silver danglers demand attention. The half moon shape with the droplets are both bold in style yet unique in shape, so add to cart now!
Buy it here.
Floral For The Win
Love your summer florals? Don’t be shy in picking accessories that reflect that passion too! These dainty pink and green stones inlay silver earrings add subtle colour and exquisite charm to any look – whether you’re stepping out for date night or running errands in the heat.
Buy it here.
{Silver} Shape Of You
Bold accessory designs have a special place in our hearts, as they add depth and style to any look. The delicate jaali work on this set makes it perfect for contemporary indo-western wear and pair it with bright colours to add more vibrance to your outfit.
Buy it here.
Slay With Silver
If you’re looking for a fuss-free classic look but are unwilling to compromise on stylish design, then look no further. These earrings combine bold design and have distinctive intricate patterns that bring out both the shine and that silver finesse you want.
Buy it here.
This summer, #slayitwithsilver jewellery with Jaypore. With an extensive collection of handcrafted silver jewellery – including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, nose pins, cuffs and more – you’ll truly be spoiled for choice. Log in and we promise, you can’t resist getting a beautiful set of accessories for yourself {and your BFF!} Perfect for some much needed self-indulgence as well as gifting, check their website and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.
Comments (0)