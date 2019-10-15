Bookmark At This Place For Their Yum North Indian Delights!

Sandoz: It is very flavourful and delicious that you love to eat this again and again. Its presentations are also very good. The ambience is so mesmerizing. The food is top-notch. The service is fab. I must especially mention the warmth from the valet and the main gate till the entrance was charming. In the weather, the air conditioning was very good and comforting. Staff was very efficient in their work with polite nature.