On my recent visit CCD, I was pleasantly surprised to find a host of single origin coffees from Costa Rica, Columbia, Ethiopia, India and Guatemala on sale here. While they charge a slight premium for these premium beans, it's still a welcome addition for coffee connoisseurs. Give it a shot when you need that extra kick.
Did You Know Your Local Cafe Coffee Day Also Sells Single Origin Coffees?
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
I liked
Other Outlets
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Comments (0)