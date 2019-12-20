Did You Know Your Local Cafe Coffee Day Also Sells Single Origin Coffees?

Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day The Square

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-14, Connaught Place, New Delhi

I liked

On my recent visit CCD, I was pleasantly surprised to find a host of single origin coffees from Costa Rica, Columbia, Ethiopia, India and Guatemala on sale here. While they charge a slight premium for these premium beans, it's still a welcome addition for coffee connoisseurs. Give it a shot when you need that extra kick.

Cafe Coffee Day

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

Regal Building, 44, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cafe Coffee Day

Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
4.2

36-37, Opp. CRPF Public School, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Cafe Coffee Day

Sector 29, delhi
4.2

SCO 25, Ground Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Cafe Coffee Day

East Patel Nagar, New Delhi
3.7

11/15, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Cafe Coffee Day

Sector 16, Noida
3.8

Plot 24, IT Towers, Sector 16A, Noida

Cafe Coffee Day

Safdarjung, New Delhi
4.0

A-12, Near Kamal Cinema, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

Cafe Coffee Day

Green Park, New Delhi
4.0

S-34, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Cafe Coffee Day

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3

Pallavi AWWA Complex, Opp. Taj Palace Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Cafe Coffee Day

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

5/54, Main Shankar Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

