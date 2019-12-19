Sinners Unite To Dig In Your Sweet Tooth At Sinners Bake & More

Bakeries

Sin Bakes & More

Chitranjan Park, New Delhi
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 9, CSC Market 2, Block H, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Set in the tight cluster of noisy market 2 in C R Park, this bakery is Sins and Bake. Designed to partake for quick snacking and take out orders. A couple of tables set outside that lets you put your order to test standing in the humdrum of market 2. The small bakery has a lot to offer from cookies in thirty varieties ,breads and cakes. They have a good collection of pastries with a new flavour like Gulkand . Their devil chocolate definitely steals the show. They offer selected snacks enough to fill you up. If you are in the neighbourhood drop by for a trying their truffle or selection of well made cakes that need to be pre ordered.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

