The Streat Cafe opened in DLF PHASE 2 is indeed a hidden gem! Go here and soak in some sun along with kulhad Chai and Bun Maska. They have got some delicious things on their menu too! We recommend you spend the day here and relish the open space away from the hustle.
Do Not Forget To Sip On Kulhad Chai At This Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vodafone belvedere Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Free wifi please?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Kids, Pets
