Do Not Forget To Sip On Kulhad Chai At This Cafe

Fast Food Restaurants

The Streat

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-11/A, Near DLF Square, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Streat Cafe opened in DLF PHASE 2 is indeed a hidden gem! Go here and soak in some sun along with kulhad Chai and Bun Maska. They have got some delicious things on their menu too! We recommend you spend the day here and relish the open space away from the hustle.

What Could Be Better?

Free wifi please?

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Kids, Pets

