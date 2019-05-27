Sip Your Coffee In Peace At This Chic Little Place In Shahpur Jat

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Ivy & Bean

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sishan House, 119, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking to spend your summer evening with friends, Ivy & Beans is the place. Tired of shopping in the streets of Shahpur Jat? Then head to this place and enjoy your cold brew. Ivy & Beans is not as crowded as other places in South Delhi it’s rather tranquil and calm plus it has great ambience and even the food is great! Moreover, you can pick and read a book of your choice from their library.

What Could Be Better?

They can play some light music.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

Cafes

Ivy & Bean

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sishan House, 119, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

image-map-default