If you are looking to spend your summer evening with friends, Ivy & Beans is the place. Tired of shopping in the streets of Shahpur Jat? Then head to this place and enjoy your cold brew. Ivy & Beans is not as crowded as other places in South Delhi it’s rather tranquil and calm plus it has great ambience and even the food is great! Moreover, you can pick and read a book of your choice from their library.
Sip Your Coffee In Peace At This Chic Little Place In Shahpur Jat
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They can play some light music.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
