Sita Ram Diwan Chand's Chhole Bhature Is Still Going Strong

The hospitality and the cheerful attitude of the staff is quite unlike what I have experienced elsewhere. Generally, such street food places lack the warm welcoming environment.

Their delivery method too, is commendable. At a fixed charge, they deliver anywhere in Delhi. If you are next to a metro station, the better, else they will get an autowallah to deliver these to you. The delivery does not stop just at Delhi, these guys even export their chhole bhature!