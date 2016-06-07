From the very start of my visit at Sita Ram Diwan Chand, I was comparing them with my local favourite in Amar Colony. The chhole are definitely better and the mint sauce layer gives them the extra touch. They have the right spices and their flavour is true to the street food taste of Delhi.
Sita Ram Diwan Chand's Chhole Bhature Is Still Going Strong
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Must Eat
Chhole Bhature
Must Drink
Lassi
What We Loved
The hospitality and the cheerful attitude of the staff is quite unlike what I have experienced elsewhere. Generally, such street food places lack the warm welcoming environment.
Their delivery method too, is commendable. At a fixed charge, they deliver anywhere in Delhi. If you are next to a metro station, the better, else they will get an autowallah to deliver these to you. The delivery does not stop just at Delhi, these guys even export their chhole bhature!
What Didn’t Impress Us
The only turn off for me is the fact that they reheat their bhature. The lack of fresh preparation and the crispiness kills the taste.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Early morning; the place opens at 8am and is buzzing with people.
#LBBTip
A few metres away from Sita Ram Diwan Chand is a shop called Avon Juice Corner. It is quite old and fairly known in this area. Must try their watermelon juice, which is loaded with diced chunks of watermelon, which initially may get mistaken for ice cubes. The owner will recommend the Mango juice {yes, not shake}, just go with his recommendation. It is in all likeliness, something you would have never had before.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PASCHIM VIHAR (WEST)
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PASCHIM VIHAR (WEST)
Comments (0)