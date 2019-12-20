If you’re someone who likes their coffee brewed so good, that you can almost taste the effort put into making it, then Gurgaon is calling out to you! Thanks to Sixteen Grams Coffee’s new sit-in outlet in Galleria Market, coffee isn’t just a wake-up call anymore. After all, don’t you just love it when the barista takes care of each and every step of brewing your coffee? That’s exactly what Sixteen Grams Coffee does- making sure that your cuppa is made keeping precise quantities and temperature in mind!

What started off as a cute little take-away joint at One Horizon Center, Sixteen Grams Coffee brings a variety of roasts from one of the best coffee roasters in the country. And, when it comes to quality, they’re just as careful with the food, which is prepared fresh-off-the-oven. Plus, you don’t have to worry about your dietary preferences before taking a trip to one of their outlets- they’re not only vegetarian, also have a couple of vegan options, too. Some of these include their avocado toast, quinoa salad, and spaghetti cooked in creamy cauliflower alfredo sauce.

Found by a brother-sister duo, Sixteen Grams Coffee is a product of hard-work and thoughtfulness. Sheena, the co-founder and barista-in-charge, is often asked where the name of their outlets comes from. It’s something she thought of during her Barista training, in Rome. The name is inspired by the fact that the perfect shot of espresso is between 16 and 20 grams. The first shot of espresso she ever made was 16 grams, and that’s when she had an epiphany to start Sixteen Grams Coffee. Her brother, Karan, is an economics graduate, footballer, guitarist, but most of all, a coffee nerd who loves being a part of Sixteen Grams Coffee.



Coming to their outlet in Galleria Market, it has a cosy and comfy feel, and they also have free wi-fi access for all their customers. However, they do appreciate it when their customers look away from their screens and smell their freshly brewed coffee, or just have a conversation. Refreshing, isn’t it? Head to their café if you want to have any coffee related discussions. The baristas here understand coffee really well and will help you pick your brew basis your taste preference.