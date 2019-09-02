Calling all curvy girls: 'tis the season to try out some new trends. So if you're tired of hearing - "Sorry, we don't have that in your size?", we've got you covered - from coffee dates with friends to late-night dance parties.. We found gorgeous dresses in pretty pastels, gingham, polka dots, super cute prints, and all in YOUR size.
Size 14 & Over? Shop These Gorgeous Tops & Dresses
Chequered Shirt Dress
Flaunt your curves in this rad collar shirt dress! It's office-friendly, brunch-ready and super easy to pull off. We're loving the preppy vibe, collar detail and that it's made with 100% cotton - making it super summer-friendly.
Bow-Tie Up Cuffs Black Top
Ladies, this 9 to 9 top is everything! The polyester material looks formal and the classy bow detail on the sleeves makes it fit for post work plans too. It's on LBB for a great price point, so 🏃🏻
Printed Maxi Shirt Dress
You'll want to wear this easy, breezy dress all. summer. long. We're obsessed with the loose silhouette, flower pot print and front pockets. You can wear it to work or brunch with the girls.
Balloon Bottom Asymmetric Dress
This dress is brighter than sunshine and will instantly make you happy! It's basically everything we want in a dress - heat-friendly, happy-hued, and functional - this one's got pockets too (yay!). Pro-tip: Throw on a belt to accentuate your waist.
