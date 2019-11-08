Calling all you curvy girls: 'tis the season to try out some new trends. So if you're tired of hearing - "Sorry, we don't have that in your size?", we've got you covered - from coffee dates with friends to late-night dance parties. We found gorgeous dresses in pretty pastels, gingham, polka dots, cold shoulders, and all in YOUR size.
Size XL-XXL Or More? Work Those Curves In These 5 Plus Size Dresses
Multicoloured Tassel Gingham Dress
Totally digging this super cute gingham dress, the gorgeous checks, and the tassel that adds some extra pop of colour to the entire outfit. Pair this with brogues or sandals, cool accessories and you're set for the day! Make sure you accessorize heavier for a fun night out.
Size Available: Till XXXL
Grey Ikat Jacket & Shift Dress Set
This pretty workwear jacket and shift dress set is to suit women of all body types. It's fashionable, modern and stretchable, which makes it a perfect look for a fun evening out after work. What I love is that it fits you beautifully and just takes your shape, which honestly is something that we don't see too often! Pair it with pumps for a corporate look or with juttis for a chilled out look.
Size Available: Till XXXL
Balloon Bottom Asymmetric Dress
This dress is brighter than sunshine and will instantly make you happy! It's basically everything we want in a dress - summer-friendly, happy-hued, and it has pockets (yay!). Pro-Tip: Throw on a belt to accentuate your waist.
Size Available: Till XXL
Floral Printed Blue Angrakha Dress
Flaunt your curves in this rad frill dress! It's office-friendly, brunch-ready and super easy to pull off. We're loving the preppy vibe, sleeve detail and that it's made with crepe - making it super summer-friendly.
Size Available: Till XXXXXXL
Front Tie-Up Two-Tone Denim Dress
You'll want to wear this easy breezy denim dress all. day. long. We're obsessed with the loose silhouette and the belt that helps define your gorgeous curves. You can wear it to work or brunch with the girls. Honestly, the 9 to 9 look is fantastic in this. Pair with the right accessories and footwear and you have yourself a winner.
Size Available: Till XXXXL
