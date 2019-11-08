Size XL-XXL Or More? Work Those Curves In These 5 Plus Size Dresses

This pretty workwear jacket and shift dress set is to suit women of all body types. It's fashionable, modern and stretchable, which makes it a perfect look for a fun evening out after work. What I love is that it fits you beautifully and just takes your shape, which honestly is something that we don't see too often! Pair it with pumps for a corporate look or with juttis for a chilled out look.

Size Available: Till XXXL