Hey ladies, this holiday season we’re giving you one more reason to celebrate as Skagen Denmark is bringing their exquisite Danish style jewellery collection to India. Known to be modern, fashionable and chic at the same time, their designs have a beautiful variety to choose from! Their modern aesthetics (and affordable prices, yasss!) also make them functional and beautiful to adorn for all occasions. Read on to know which of these fit your style the best!
From Denmark, With Love: Ladies, Check Out Skagen’s All-New Jewellery Collection!
Let Me Bead
If you like the beauty of beads check out The Anette collection that features bracelets with multiple colours such as pinks and blues and greens. They’re perfect to accessorize with a watch and make your hands look all pretty for Insta pictures!
Simple Yet Stunning!
The Kariana collection are pieces designed with a soft, organic look, perfect to give your simple outfits a striking effect. They are beautifully neutral and can be mixed and matched with all your flamboyant looks as well.
For The Ocean Babies!
If the sea is your best friend, The Sea Glass collection is sure to be your new favourite. They look elegant and are available in hues of the sea. Best to complement these pieces with your monochrome wardrobe gems.
Lover Of Modern Art?
If you’re an admirer of modern art and like experimenting with unique jewellery, The Merete collection is ideal for you. It is statement jewellery intricately designed with a feminine touch.
Classic & Charming
Pearls and silver never go out of style and The Agnethe collection is the perfect blend of both. These charming classic pieces can brighten up any outfit and are a perfect addition to ones fine jewellery.
Crushin’ On Colourful Skies?
The Ellen collection is a mix of rich gemstones and light reflecting metal. Inspired by the eternal horizon at the beaches of Skagen, this collection features Rosa Quartz, that is known for its association with energy rays of determination, care and commitment.
Love Everything Minimalist?
Then comes The Elin Collection, which is minimalist, simple and perfect for everyday wear. These beautiful designs can light up an outfit like nothing else.
So, wait no more and check out this magnificent collection for all your moods and looks and up your jewellery game like never before! These collections are available at select stores across India.
